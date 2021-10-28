CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

L&T Q2 Revenue up 12%, Profit Slips

By Shrabona Ghosh
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. L&T Ltd on Wednesday reported standalone revenue of INR 34,773 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 registering a y-o-y growth of 12 per cent. The net profit after tax (excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations) for the quarter, stood...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

Levono reports 65 percent rise in Q2 profits

China's Lenovo said that a global chip shortage would persist into the first half of next year as it reported a 65 percent rise in second-quarter profit. The company said it outgrew the market by securing more supply of components than its peers, but acknowledged that a dearth of chips was "causing delays in order fulfilment and significant back-log orders across PCs, smartphones, and servers".
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Regeneron Stock Slips Despite Earnings, Revenue Beat

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) threw its hat into the earnings ring this morning, reporting third-quarter earnings and revenue that trounced Wall Street's estimates. The company also posted U.S. sales of $676.7 million for the quarter for its REGEN-COV treatment, which almost doubled the $320.5 million analysts expected. REGN chalked up its quarterly win up to strong sales of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail and other treatments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S N Subrahmanyan#Total Revenue#L T Q2 Revenue#Entrepreneur Media#L T Ltd#Larsen Toubro#Indian#Epc Projects#Cpwd
investing.com

Electronic Arts Earnings miss, Revenue beats In Q2

Investing.com - Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Electronic Arts announced earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $1.85B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $1.76B. Electronic Arts shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rubbernews.com

BorgWarner profits slip in Q3, acquires EV business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—Production pauses and increased commodity costs hit BorgWarner Inc.'s bottom line in the third quarter, but the automotive supplier also reported making strides toward the goal of electrifying its business. The Auburn Hills, Mich.-based company had adjusted operating income of $311 million on net sales of $3.4 billion...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
New Delhi, IN
Entrepreneur

American Financial (AFG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American Financial Group AFG reported third-quarter 2021 core net operating earnings per share of $2.71, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.6%. Also, the bottom line increased 10.6% year over year. The company’s results benefited from growing revenues, improved underwriting profit in Specialty Casualty insurance operations, higher P&C net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Flight Global.com

IndiGo widens Q2 operating loss; revenue sharply higher

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo saw operating losses widen to INR14 billion ($187 million) for its second quarter ended 30 September, compared with an operating loss of INR12 billion a year earlier. On the back of an improving Covid-19 situation in India, revenue nearly doubled to INR58 billion, says IndiGo in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Mahindra Finance Q2 Net Profit Up 212%

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd reported 212 per cent increase in the profit after tax (PAT) at INR 1,103 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The sequential recovery has been attributed to healthy operating performance coupled with reversal of impairment cost. The company recorded a PAT of INR 353 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Quarterly Profit Slips to $278M

Sony Pictures saw its fiscal second-quarter profit dip slightly to 31.6 billion yen ($278 million), a decline of 3.7 percent from the same period a year ago when its profit amounted to 32.8 billion yen, which was $299 million according to exchange rates at the time. Revenue was up significantly in the film unit, however, climbing 40 percent to 74.2 billion yen (or up 35 percent in U.S. dollars to $612 million). Sony Corp. reported July-to-September earnings Thursday at its headquarters in Tokyo. The Japanese company attributed the revenue gains at Sony Pictures to increased television licensing sales and the improved box...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IBTimes

Amazon Quarterly Profit Slips As Costs Climb

Amazon on Thursday reported its profit in the recently ended quarter slipped to $3.2 billion as the pandemic, hiring and product shortages drove up costs. The e-commerce colossus said its sales climbed to $110.8 billion, but its profit was about half of its net income from the same quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Panasonic posts 4% rise in Q2 operating profit

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter operating profit of 96.8 billion yen ($852.6 million)compared with a profit of 92.8 billion yen a year ago. The result for the three months to Sept. 30 was worse than an estimated mean 105.9 billion yen profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Dynatrace beats expectations for Q2, reports gains in subscription revenue

Cloud observability and AIOps provider Dynatrace reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its revenue outlook for the year ahead. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $226 million, up 34% from a year ago, with earnings of 8 cents a share. Non-GAAP earnings in the second quarter were 18 cents a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Xilinx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX ) reported on Wednesday second-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates as revenue swelled to a record amid strong demand from industrial, auto, broadcast and consumer end markets. Xilinx shares gained 1.11% in after-hours trade following the report. Xilinx announced earnings per share of $1.06...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy