Leaving aside all the rights and wrongs of the case of Owen Paterson’s lobbying, we now know that parliament can’t run itself. Not a shock, but still a disappointment. Evidently, it can’t regulate itself and won’t discipline itself. In fact, it can’t even make its mind up. When the opposition parties decided to boycott the bogus reform of the standards watchdog, it was difficult to know how the government – for it is their mess and not, say, the speaker’s – could extricate itself from the dilemma. A U-turn was inevitable. It takes a special gift to be this venal and this incompetent.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO