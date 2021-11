With the Virginia election coming up, Democrats running for office advocated for the voices of everyone to be heard through the power of voting. Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Democrats held a rally Tuesday at the Democratic Headquarters in Harrisonburg as a last-minute push to ensure those eligible to vote do so. Hala Ayala, Sara Ratcliffe and Susan Swecker — all local Democrats — were among people urging citizens to go out and vote. The offices up for election will be for the seats of the governor, attorney general, Lt. governor and House of Delegates representatives. Election day in Virginia is Nov. 2.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO