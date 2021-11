The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks added +0.63 mmb to 1233.92 mmb in the week ended October 29. Crude oil inventory rose +3.29 mmb to 434.1 mmb, compared with consensus of a +2.23 mmb increase. Inventory increased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw +1.96 mmb growth during the week. Cushing stock slipped -0.92 mmb to 26.42. Utilization rate added +1.2 percentage points to 86.3% while crude production added +0.2 mmb to 11.5M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.08M bpd to 6.17M bpd in the week.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO