CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke: 'Guys Are Feeling' Need to Fix Scoring Problem

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Espqy_0cfEftCy00

In the past three weeks, the Washington Football Team offense has entered the opponent's red zone nine times. They've scored touchdowns ... twice.

So the four-down debacles in Week 7's 24-10 loss at the Green Bay Packers don't represent a new problem for the WFT offense, just a new way to go about the same issue.

"You got to be better,'' said QB Taylor Heinicke. "Obviously, the interception can't happen and that's been what, two or three weeks now that's happened ... We've got to punch it in when we get down there."

Heinicke brings up a good point. Along with scoring just two red-zone touchdowns in the past three weeks, he's also thrown two red-zone interceptions. To make matters worse, he also threw an interception from inside his own 20-yard line in the same stretch.

This isn't just about what's been going wrong; it's about how the team gets better - something the quarterback discussed as well.

In Week 7 we saw more running out of Heinicke than we have in a long time. In fact, the end result was the second-most rushing yards in a single game from a Washington quarterback in franchise history.

But Heinicke took criticism for diving down near the goal line on a critical third-down play instead of risking contact and getting into the end zone.

"(Packers defenders) were king of closing in on me," Heinicke said about his decision to dive instead of staying upright. "Going back and looking at film, I just ran. I could have run it in, but in the heat of the moment, I thought they were closing in quicker and I wanted to protect myself and get in the end zone at the same time ... I think throughout the last two, three weeks, I've started to find that line where I can be aggressive, but also stay healthy."

Washington GAMEDAY: Beat Broncos or Season’s Over?

If Washington wants any chance to make the postseason, it must defeat the Broncos.

8 hours ago

Washington Football Team Hurt By Antonio Gibson’s 'Problem'

Washington’s offensive coordinator responded to question about the topic, on Thursday

10 hours ago

How to Watch Washington vs. Denver: Season On Line?

Washington must beat the Broncos or its season is likely over.

12 hours ago

Every week is a chance to get better. This team was supposed to win with suffocating defense and an offense that could produce enough points to put opponents in uncomfortable situations.

The defense has gotten better over the same three-week stretch, but the offense's learning curve is proving to be steeper. ... Something which can be attributed to the inexperience of the quarterback, and the lack of consistency at skill positions due to injury.

Either way, nobody can use any of these to excuse away the losing, and Heinicke knows how critical it is he finds a way to get the offense going against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

"Guys are feeling it," Heinicke said about the need to win this weekend. "(Against the Packers) We were moving the ball on them. I felt we played a lot better than 10 points ... but when we get down in the red zone, you have to score touchdowns. That's how you win games. That's going to be a big point of emphasis this week."

It be argued that Heinicke has started to grow, even as the amount of support around him in the fanbase has reduced.

Another week, another chance to improve. And if they don't get the job done, they'll get a full week off to read and hear about it, before hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

No pressure.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
kentuckytoday.com

The Latest: Lambeau leap by Washington's Heinicke for naught

The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s Lambeau leap was all for naught. The self-described Brett Favre fan from his youth ran for an apparent 3-yard touchdown on third-and-goal, found a fan in a Washington jersey and did a Lambeau leap in front of him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Broncos#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Wft#Gameday
dcsportsking.com

Terry McLaurin snags dart from Taylor Heinicke for 40-yard TD

After its defense allowed an opening drive touchdown to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Football Team offense responded with a touchdown of their own. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke launched a dart towards the end zone where his favorite target wide receiver Terry McLaurin leaped over Packers defensive back Eric Stokes for a 40-yard touchdown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Taylor Heinicke: Trying to be too perfect hasn’t allowed me to play at my best

When Washington beat Atlanta in Week Four, quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s performance was a significant reason why. He threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, including finding J.D. McKissic for the game-winning 30-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left. But since then, things haven’t gone so well for Washington’s...
NFL
The Spun

Taylor Heinicke Has Blunt Admission On Performance So Far

When Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a serious hip injury in Week 1, undrafted veteran Taylor Heinicke found himself thrown into the fire yet again. Following his solid postseason start in last year’s Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay, Heinicke has now taken over as the...
NFL
NBC Washington

‘Try Not to Be Perfect': Taylor Heinicke on Getting Out of His Current Funk

'Try not to be perfect': Heinicke on getting out of current funk originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Late last month following a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Ron Rivera suggested that he wanted quarterback Taylor Heinicke to play in a "more game-manager way." At first, the comments caught many off guard, as the Washington Football Team quarterback thrives when adjusting on the fly and making sudden improvisations with both his arm and his legs.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
917
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy