Economic group calls for clarity over future role

By Alex Moore
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of a regional economic body has cautiously welcomed Rishi Sunak’s budget, but is “disappointed” at the lack of clarity over the future of organisations like hers. The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership covers Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, distributing grants and helping businesses set up and grow....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Group#Economic Recovery#Economic Development#Uk#Lep#The British Business Bank
