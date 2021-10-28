MiX Telematics Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Margins Contract, Dodges Outlook

William Christopher Degnan, Chief Revenue Officer at Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William Christopher Degnan exercised options to purchase 38,344 Snowflake shares at prices ranging from $0.74 to $1.41 per share for a total of $49,597 on November 1. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $358.54 to raise a total of $13,659,553 from the stock sale.

