Thousands turn out in Montreal to protest indoor dancing ban

The new concept marks the next evolutionary step in Richie Hawtin’s lifelong commitment to pushing electronic music forward. As the world shifted into a new paradigm through 2020, a distinct effort to increase awareness around underrepresented factions in businesses and industries around the world emerged. The music world was affected in immeasurable ways, which are still manifesting themselves up to now. Clubs, festivals, promoters, agents and everyone involved in the community that forms the core of electronic music took stock of where we’re at in terms of representation and inclusion, many of them reframing their outlook to navigate the post-George Floyd world. The notion of inclusivity, safe spaces, acceptance and unity lies at the core of dance music culture. It’s universally accepted, and understood, that these key pillars are intrinsic to our music but, along the way, they’ve been forgotten.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO