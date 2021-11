Dramatic disparities in health care and health outcomes for people of color in America compared to the broader population are nothing new. They’ve been documented for decades and are the result of persistent systemic and structural inequities that impact the daily lives of Black, Asian, Latinx and indigenous Americans. Now, fueled by U.S. Census data that show racial and ethnic groups will make up half of the U.S. population by 2045, addressing these disparities is becoming a priority for a growing number of U.S. employers. Without action, these disparities are only going to get worse.

