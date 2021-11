Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Baltimore

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Baltimore on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Baltimore, Maryland.

Petfinder

Conan (Gala Litter)

Petfinder

Luther (Gala Litter)

Petfinder

Patrick (Gala Litter)

Petfinder

Guava

Petfinder

Nina

- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Petfinder

Little Girl Stray - COURTESY POST

Petfinder

Agatha

Petfinder

Dr. Alan Grant

Petfinder

Dorito

Petfinder

Apparition

- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Petfinder

Brooklyn

Petfinder

Jamie

Petfinder

Lulu

Petfinder

Soul (Bonded with Heart, Heart and Soul Litter)

Petfinder

Heart (Bonded with Soul, Heart and Soul Litter)

- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Tonkinese- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Tabby- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Calico

Petfinder

Prince (Ivy Litter)

Petfinder

Penny (Ivy Litter)

Petfinder

Nilla - Courtesy Post

Petfinder

Nimble -Courtesy Post

Petfinder

Kentucky Blue

- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Petfinder

Chickweed

Petfinder

Meatball

Petfinder

Mufasa

Petfinder

Dillon and Callan

Petfinder

Maverick

- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Petfinder

Frankie

Petfinder

Hambone

Petfinder

Leona (LMLA Litter)

Petfinder

Leon (LMLA Litter)

Petfinder

Grayson (LALA Litter)

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

