CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Minnesota Nice politics is hurting all of us | Opinion

By Hannah Lichtsinn
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Twt1T_0cfEeimQ00

Until the fall of 2021, Minnesota’s approach to COVID policy prevented the crushing waves of illness and death seen in other parts of the United States.

More recently, however, by prioritizing political compromise, our state’s leadership has led us down a dangerous path.

Although we are seeing encouraging data this week, Minnesota is still in the midst of a surge of COVID cases and hospitalizations, pushing the health care system near its breaking point. Currently, major hospitals in the Twin Cities and Rochester are operating at capacity and largely closed to transfers, leaving smaller community hospitals in lower vaccinated regions to fend for themselves, and resulting in delayed care and death .

For the first time in the pandemic, children became more likely than adults to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and by earlier this month had filled nearly every pediatric ICU bed available in the state.

The COVID surge among Minnesotan children was largely preventable and results from a lack of political will.

A stalemate at the Capitol has led to a leadership vacuum and uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 among Minnesota K-12 students.

Like many sane governors early in the pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz used his peacetime emergency powers to enact sweeping safety measures, including school safety regulations. The Republican-led Senate consistently decried the governor’s use of emergency powers. In an act of either hopeful magnanimity to the GOP opposition or political cowardice, Walz ended the peacetime emergency on July 1, 2021. At that point, COVID numbers had declined, and so the decision seemed insignificant, especially to those who didn’t understand how unpredictable this virus is.

In the absence of the peacetime emergency or action by the Legislature, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has no authority to enforce any statewide public health guidelines, even in schools, even with rising case numbers.

As is the case nationally, public health has become politicized in Minnesota.

It came as little surprise that instead of creating a plan for student safety, the Republican leaders of the Senate have instead opposed mask and vaccine mandates.

As a result, we were left without a statewide policy on COVID safety in schools, and the virus spread, especially among children .

Now, each of the state’s 336 school districts creates its own rules, which range from following MDH recommendations on masking, testing, quarantine and teacher vaccination, to none of the above.

Given the politicization of public health, the school districts that are least likely to follow MDH guidelines are in areas with the lowest vaccination rates, further fueling infectious spread. This is why the only way to control the spread of COVID is with policies enforced at a state — rather than a local — level.

Walz has publicly stated that he believes all schools should follow MDH COVID guidance, but he declines to reinstate the peacetime emergency that would allow him to mandate it. Instead, he has left the decision to the Legislature, which in practice means that COVID will continue to spread through Minnesota schools.

Every day that the political dance between Walz and the Republican Senate continues, children and their families are needlessly exposed to risk and our health care system is further strained.

It is magical thinking to expect that a branch of government led by people who pride themselves on science denial will suddenly change course and prioritize health. It is time for Walz to protect Minnesotan students and restart the peacetime emergency.

Compromise can be admirable, but not when it comes to the health of our children.

The post Minnesota Nice politics is hurting all of us | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Anxious Minnesota Democrats have one option: Results

Moments after the results came in Tuesday, Ken Martin, the chair of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, made sure its candidates in 2022 would not be saddled with the “abolish” or “defund” police message, if he was going to have anything to say about it. “The failure of Question 2 makes it clear that Minnesotans don’t want […] The post Anxious Minnesota Democrats have one option: Results appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

4 maps showing how Minneapolis and St. Paul voted on key ballot questions

In some parts of Minneapolis with lots of progressive voters, the signs were ubiquitous: “NoYesYes.”  That referred to the ballot questions faced by city voters Tuesday, who were asked whether they wanted to strengthen the mayor’s office; dismantle the police department and create an office of public safety; and allow the City Council to write […] The post 4 maps showing how Minneapolis and St. Paul voted on key ballot questions appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Nice#Minnesota Legislature#Covid#The Twin Cities#Icu#Minnesotan#Capitol#Republican#Gop
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Weren’t the Democrats supposed to raise taxes on the rich?

House Democrats released Wednesday a new draft of their big social spending and climate bill — tucked inside of which was a massive new payoff to wealthy people. The Democrats’ bill is supposed to make the nation fairer and more competitive. This cynical, wasteful policy should have no place in it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Post

Maine just voted to become the nation’s first ‘right to food’ state. What does that mean?

Maine voters approved an amendment Tuesday that enshrines the “right to food” — the first of its kind in the United States. The amendment to the state’s constitution declares that all people have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right” to grow, raise, produce and consume food of their own choosing as long as they do so within legal parameters.
MAINE STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

650
Followers
443
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy