With almost no oversight, anti-abortion groups get millions in Pa. tax dollars | Thursday Coffee

For more than two decades now, with almost no public oversight, and less fanfare, an obscure organization called Real Alternatives has spent tens of millions of dollars of your tax money to convince pregnant people, who are often low-income and desperate for help, to not get abortions.

And at a time when access to abortion is a frontline healthcare and legal issue, these crisis pregnancy centers, as they’re known, are an often overlooked adjunct in the broader nationwide fight over abortion.

As a new report makes clear, they are proliferating: In Pennsylvania, for instance, they outnumber abortion providers by a nine-to-one ratio. In all, the report examines the activities of crisis pregnancy centers in nine states.

“Investigations into publicly-funded CPCs by advocates and watchdog groups have found evidence of misuse, waste, and potential skimming of funds in multiple states, including Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas,” the report by a multi-state coalition of public interest law centers known as Alliance: State Advocates for Women’s Rights & Gender Equality , concludes.

The Women’s Law Project , which has offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, is among the participating organizations.

Despite that evidence of waste, these crisis pregnancy centers “continue to secure state contracts while the nature and quality of their services remains largely unexamined and unregulated by policymakers,” the report concludes.

Abortion rights advocates in Pennsylvania have spent years railing against Real Alternatives , which funds 27 of the state’s 156 crisis pregnancy centers, or about 17.3 percent, in all, according to the report.

They have charged that the organization uses deceptive tactics and feeds misinformation to pregnant people to talk them out of seeking an abortion.

“Pennsylvania CPCs make deceptive and misleading claims on their websites, including that they have no agenda and provide full and unbiased information to support a pregnant person’s choice,” the new report asserts. “Some CPCs in Pennsylvania deceptively use the word ‘choice’ or ‘options’ in their name, and many falsely claim to be the only resource that will provide unbiased information to pregnant people about all their options.”

Among those tactics, is a treatment known as “abortion pill reversal,” which is provided by 32 percent of Pennsylvania’s crisis pregnancy centers, according to the report.

This unrecognized treatment involves “injecting or prescribing high-dose progesterone to pregnant people who have taken the first medicine in the two-step protocol for medication abortion in an attempt to stop (“reverse”) the abortion,” according to the report.

The document’s authors note that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has called this treatment regime “unethical” and “not based on science,” as well as “unproven and experimental.”

In 2020, advocates called on state officials to terminate its two-decade-old contract with Real Alternatives , arguing that it had misappropriated public funds and exploited a state program, the Capital-Star previously reported .

Real Alternatives , which traces its roots to state programs under the administration of the late Gov. Robert P. Casey Sr. , began formal operation in 1997, PennLive reported in 2018 . It was initially seeded with $2 million a year in state funding , with the amount growing nearly every year after that, PennLive reported.

All told, Pennsylvania has appropriated $100 million in taxpayer money for these crisis pregnancy centers, according to the new report.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Kevin Bagatta , the CEO of Real Alternatives , makes about $300,000 a year, citing tax documents. About half of his salary comes from Pennsylvania, the Inquirer reported.

Meanwhile, that funding decision has impacted the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians in other ways.

That’s because the Keystone State is “one of a handful of states that double-funds CPCs by diverting Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) , safety-net funds earmarked for pregnant people and children in poverty, to Real Alternatives ,” the report further charges.

That money was “siphoned” away from needy families even as the Republican-controlled General Assembly declined to spend $5 billion out of the $7 billion in federal pandemic relief money.

That action “exacerbated children’s poverty,” and partly because of public funding, “the disparity between the number of CPCs and abortion providers in Pennsylvania is significantly higher than the national average,” the report concluded.

