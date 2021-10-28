CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man slashed across face on UES subway train

By Adam Warner
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was slashed across the face during an argument on an Upper East Side subway train on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The victim was aboard a southbound 5 train at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station shortly before 9:30 p.m. when another man slashed him in the cheek, according to police.

The slashing followed a dispute between three men, police said.

The slasher disembarked the train at the 14th Street–Union Square station and was being sought by police Thursday.

The victim was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

