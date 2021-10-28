CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Ransomware gang says it hacked the National Rifle Association

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdMXO_0cfEeMYY00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ransomware gang believed to operate out of Russia says it hacked the National Rifle Association, the most powerful gun-rights group in the United States.

The gang, which calls itself Grief, published a handful of what appear to be the NRA files on a dark web site. The files, reviewed by The Associated Press, relate to grants the NRA has awarded. Ransomware gangs often post a victim’s files publicly in hopes of spurring them to pay out a ransom.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said on Twitter that the NRA “does not discuss matters relating to its physical or electronic security” and takes “extraordinary measures” to protect its information. A person with direct knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NRA has had problems with its email system this week — a potential sign of a ransomware attack.

How to remove photos of your kids or teens from Google Images

Ransomware attacks have spiked in recent years against all manner of companies and organizations, but rarely are the targets as politically sensitive as the NRA. The group has long enjoyed close ties to top Republican lawmakers and been a been a major supporter of Republican candidates. The NRA spent tens of millions of dollar in the past two presidential elections trying to help Donald Trump.

The group has been beset by legal and financial troubles in recent years but remains a potent force politically and has more than 5 million members.

Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said it’s highly unusual for a politically active group such as the NRA to be targeted by ransomware gangs, but he said there is no evidence the attack was politically motivated. He said ransomware gangs usually do not target organizations, but vulnerable technologies.

“It’s not likely that this was specifically targeted at the NRA, the NRA just happened to get hit,” he said. “You never know, though.”

Liska said the email problems could be related to the ransomware attack. He said email systems are top targets of ransomware gangs because they often contain sensitive information and hamper an organization’s response to an attack, further incentivizing them to pay a ransom.

Spokespeople for the FBI did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

Greif is believed by many cybersecurity experts to be linked to Evil Corp, a ransomware gang that was previously active. The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the group in 2019, saying it had stolen more than $100 million from banks and financial institutions in 40 countries.

U.S. and Russian ties have already been strained this year over a string of high-profile ransomware attacks against American targets launched by Russia-based cyber gangs. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to get him to crack down on ransomware criminals, but several top Biden administration cybersecurity officials have said recently that they have seen no evidence of that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. Supreme Court seems ready to strike down New York gun law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums, and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments in its biggest guns case in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Democrat Shontel Brown wins House race for Fudge’s seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Shontel Brown won the Cleveland-area U.S. House seat formerly held by Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge in Tuesday’s special election. Brown, 46, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county Democratic Party, defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the 11th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Congressman-elect Carey outlines plans for Washington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One day after his win over Democrat Allison Russo in the Ohio 15th Congressional district, Congressman-elect Mike Carey laid out his plans for Washington. Carey will be sworn into Congress Thursday, and he could potentially make his first vote this week. As far as what he plans do to in Washington, he […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion restriction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced Texas-style legislation that could effectively end all abortions in the state. State Reps. Jena Powell and Thomas Hall unveiled their bill Tuesday, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the model Texas law. Justices are deciding whether to allow a legal […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Worthington school board: Effort to unseat Nikki Hudson fails

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — After a contentious local school board race that drew national media attention to Worthington, Kelli Davis, Jennifer Best, and Nikki Hudson won the three seats up for election. This is a campaign that turned expensive and contentious. Several outside groups pumped money into advertising on lawns and billboards. Best earned a […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Fbi#Ap#The Associated Press#Google Images Ransomware#Republican#Recorded Future
NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans one step closer to ending time change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans are one step closer to the end of the bi-yearly, one-hour time changes when we “fall back” and “spring forward.” State lawmakers are pushing to have changes made at the federal level so we can hang on to sunlight a little longer on those dark, winter days. Resolution HCR 13, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy