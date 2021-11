Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in West Palm Beach

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in West Palm Beach on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in West Palm Beach, Florida.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

LILY

Petfinder

Samantha

Petfinder

TOBI

Petfinder

LEONARD

Petfinder

DEE

- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Maine Coon- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Tuxedo- Gender: Male- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Long Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

GUILE

Petfinder

WINNIE

Petfinder

MOMMA

Petfinder

FERN

Petfinder

JUNIOR

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

GENIE

Petfinder

BUZZ

Petfinder

GROGU

Petfinder

FINN

Petfinder

Japan

- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Siamese

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Hans

Petfinder

Winnifred

Petfinder

PRINCE

Petfinder

TIGGER

Petfinder

SONNY

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Tabby- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Calico- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Long Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

BOOTSY

Petfinder

HELLEN

Petfinder

SPIDER

Petfinder

MELON

Petfinder

SUNNY

- Gender: Female- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

POP TART

Petfinder

Cedric

Petfinder

KIBA

Petfinder

LUCAS

Petfinder

RICE

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in West Palm Beach