CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

5 Alarming New Undergraduate Enrollment Numbers

By Marianna McMurdock
The 74
The 74
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoGHD_0cfEe2zH00

After the worst enrollment drop in a decade, colleges hoped COVID-19 vaccinations and in-person offerings would reel students back in.

But early fall undergraduate enrollment data suggest “no signs of recovery”, with the nation’s public universities historically serving low-income students of color hit hardest, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Across 2- and 4-year public and private nonprofit institutions, numbers continue to decline nationwide , now 6.5 percent below pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

And key public institutions, such as California’s Community Colleges , Pennsylvania’s State Universities, and the State University of New York system , are experiencing the worst declines.

First-year enrollment at community colleges for the 2021-22 academic year is 20.9 percent behind fall 2019. Total undergraduate enrollment at community colleges is 14.1 percent behind. In contrast, 4-year private nonprofit colleges experienced a 1.2 percent drop from 2019 to 2021.

Related: New Data: Sharp Declines in Community College Enrollment Are Being Driven By Disappearing Male Students

Highly selective, elite schools are the only ones to rebound, netting gains in undergrad enrollment about 1.4 percent above fall 2019 levels.

Roughly 8.4 million students and 50 percent of higher education institutions are reflected in the National Student Clearinghouse’s report, which includes data collected through September 23. While subgroup trends may change as more institutions report, the research center doesn’t expect the overall picture to shift drastically .

Here are five key findings from the October report:

1. There are 6.5% fewer undergraduates enrolled this year than in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTsrS_0cfEe2zH00

The declines seen last year have persisted. Overall enrollment has dropped 3.2 percent, following 2020’s 3.3 percent drop.

Four states saw declines higher than two times this national average: California, Indiana, Mississippi and West Virginia. New Hampshire saw more gains than any other state — the outlier now has 7.9 percent more undergraduates enrolled than in 2019.

Related: New Poll Shows Nearly Half of American Parents Rethinking Value of Four-Year College; Want Additional Alternatives for Children

2. 22.3% fewer Black first-years are enrolled than in 2019, the biggest decline of any ethnic/racial group.

National Student Clearinghouse Research Center

When looking at total undergraduate enrollment, beyond just first-years, there are 11 percent fewer Black students enrolled than the year prior to the pandemic. COVID-19 disproportionately affected Black Americans, whose families experienced some of the highest death rates.

White and Native American or Indigenous students experienced the second and third highest declines.

12.7 percent fewer Native American or Indigenous undergraduate students are enrolled overall. However there are 21 percent more Native students, and 1 percent more Latino students, enrolled at private nonprofit universities than in 2019.

3. First-year classes are 12.3% smaller than pre-pandemic levels, and at community colleges, 20.8% smaller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYKn2_0cfEe2zH00

Public community colleges experienced the worst declines in freshman enrollment. Compared to all other institutions, they remain the most impacted sector, with overall enrollment declining 14.1 percent since the pandemic began. Their highest drops were from Black students (33.4 percent) and students aged 21-24 (21.4 percent).

Related: Lennon & Stanton: Rising HS Dropout Rates & Declining Community College Enrollment Are Twin COVID Crises. How to Fix the Broken Education Pipeline

4. Undergraduate programs have lost more men (9.3%) than women (5.3%) since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZIo3_0cfEe2zH00

These declines have not been consistent across institution types — community colleges’ first-year classes saw women’s enrollment drop almost five times the rate of men, at a total of 10 percent.

Overall analysis from 2019 to 2021 shows more men have not enrolled in undergrad programs than women.

5. Less selective, public schools had higher declines than any other sector: 5.2% since last fall and 7.9% since the pandemic began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J75SQ_0cfEe2zH00

More selective, private schools have been able to retain and recruit more students than their public, less selective peers. Many have also discussed some elite universities’ invested endowments grew larger during the pandemic, making the institutions more wealthy.

Public institutions’ starker declines may suggest barriers to college have been exacerbated by the pandemic, like financial and familial stressors.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
tamu.edu

Record Enrollment Numbers Continue At Texas A&M

Enrollment for fall 2021 at Texas A&M University totaled 73,284, a 3.1 percent increase from last year’s figure of 71,109 students. These newly released figures are the official 20th class day numbers, which are reported to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. In addition to the total enrollment record, graduate...
TEXAS STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky colleges see uptick in enrollment numbers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a nationwide decline in college admissions, and colleges across the Commonwealth also felt the impact of the national decline. Dr. Vic Adams, President and CEO at Southeast Kentucky Community and Techincal College, said the Kentucky Community and Technical College System is...
KENTUCKY STATE
theithacan.org

IC sees slight change in enrollment numbers

While freshman enrollment at Ithaca College has increased from Fall 2020, campus community members still have concerns about student retention at the college following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall enrollment at the college has been decreasing over the past few years, mirroring national trends for colleges in the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The 74

Fixing the Broken High School-to-College Pipeline

As the nation struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, a double-edged educational crisis has emerged: a surge in high school dropout rates and a precipitous decline in community college enrollment. The details are all too plain — the nation’s public schools lost more than 1.1 million students last year, or 2 percent, versus an anticipated decline […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Longview Daily News

LCC still seeing low enrollment, but numbers are stabilizing

Lower Columbia College still is seeing lower enrollment than pre-pandemic, President Chris Bailey told the board of trustees Wednesday evening. Last year, the college dropped 15.2% in full-time enrollment, and then fell another 3.4% last spring and 3.3% combined this year in the summer and fall quarters. That puts LCC...
LONGVIEW, WA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sobering new numbers show fall college enrollment continuing to slump across Pa., U.S.

These are not the numbers that pandemic-weary colleges had hoped to receive. Early data released Tuesday offers a sobering assessment of undergraduate enrollment nationally this fall, with numbers down 3.2% — nearly equaling a 3.4% loss in 2020. Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, said not only has higher education not begun to dig out of last year’s losses, but the losses have now deepened.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Decatur Daily

Early numbers show enrollment increases for community colleges, slight decreases for some universities

For-credit enrollment at Alabama’s community colleges increased more than 6% systemwide this fall, according to preliminary numbers. Enrollment is now about 75,600 students taking classes that count toward degrees or certifications, compared to 70,904 in fall 2020, according to Alabama Community College System data made available this week. Those numbers...
COLLEGES
wktn.com

ONU Celebrating Fall Enrollment and Retention Numbers

Ohio Northern University is not only celebrating its 150th anniversary, but also the fact that Fall enrollment and retention numbers for 2021 have risen. The numbers even surpass pre-pandemic levels. Overall enrollment rose 10.7%, to 3,116 students, the most attending since Fall 2015. First-year students total 738. They represent the...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Colleges#Endowments#Undergraduates#Community Colleges#State Universities
Pyramid

UVU enrollment numbers continue to increase despite nationwide low

While universities across the nation reeled from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 8,729 Utah Valley University students earned 10,443 degrees and certificates this May and shattered the university’s previous graduation record by 2,319 students. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, college undergraduate enrollment levels fell by 3.5%...
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

10 Colleges With the Most Undergraduate Students

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: Colleges, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matters to you in your college or grad school search.
COLLEGES
cbslocal.com

Undergraduate Enrollment Falls While Graduate School Enrollment Increases

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Fewer and fewer people are enrolling in college and it’s not just happening here in Pennsylvania. U.S. undergraduate enrollment has dipped 3.2% since the fall of 2020. It comes after a similar drop of nearly 3.5% in 2019. Meanwhile, here in Pennsylvania, National Student Clearinghouse Research says...
HARRISBURG, PA
Salt Lake Tribune

7 insights from Utah’s new K-12 enrollment numbers

Slightly more Utah students are learning online this year than were last year with the pandemic — a surprising statistic that comes as the state reported its annual school population counts. The numbers, released this week, show that 26,711 kids signed up for remote instruction this fall. Last year, 26,605...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
utah.edu

University of Utah enrollment numbers smash previous records

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on college enrollment around the world, the University of Utah has consistently increased enrollment and continues its record-setting streak. For the second year in a row, the U saw its largest total enrollment in school history for the Fall 2021 Semester. It also welcomed its largest freshman class and saw increases in all other categories of students including undergraduates, graduates and transfers.
UTAH STATE
The West Alabama Watchman

Dual enrollment swells fall numbers at WCCS-Demopolis

The rise in student enrollment at the Demopolis campus of Wallace Community College Selma came as the result of a strong dual enrollment program that allows high school students the opportunity to take college-level courses for credit. The Demopolis campus serving West Alabama reported 396 dually enrolled students this fall,...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
dailyeasternnews.com

Faculty Senate to discuss enrollment numbers on Tuesday

Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to accurately portray the number of students and enrolled credit hours. Faculty Senate will meet Tuesday afternoon to go through their usual reports and talk about Eastern’s enrollment numbers. Josh Norman, the associate vice president for enrollment management, will be the guest speaker...
COLLEGES
KRGV

South Texas sees decrease in college enrollment numbers

Some local colleges are seeing a decline in enrollment rates since 2019, according to data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB). The THECB reports South Texas has an 8% enrollment decline in two-year schools between 2019 and 2021. Preliminary data for Texas Southmost College (TSC) shows a 14%...
TEXAS STATE
The 74

Study Finds that Remote Classes Led Students to Disenroll

With the release of new data in recent months, a clearer picture is emerging of how K-12 enrollment has responded to the pandemic. Studying figures from hundreds of school districts, researchers at Stanford have found that roughly one-quarter of the decrease in students is directly attributable to the move to all-virtual instruction, and that the […]
EDUCATION
ucr.edu

University sets new enrollment record for fall 2021

UC Riverside has released its enrollment numbers for fall 2021, showing a record student population of 26,847. That represent a 1.6% increase from fall 2020, when 26,434 total undergraduate and graduate students were enrolled. The student population includes 40.8% low-income students and 54.7% first-generation students. Forty-one percent of students are...
RIVERSIDE, CA
WDTN

New study shows decline in college enrollment, fear for local economy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A study from The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that enrollment is down 3.2% in the last year. Here in The Miami Valley, Wittenberg University Vice President for Enrollment Management Carola Thorson says their college has felt this impact. “What we ended up seeing this...
DAYTON, OH
The Staten Island Advance

NYC pre-K enrollment numbers still below pre-pandemic levels, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The number of students enrolled in New York City’s free Pre-K for All program has remained below pre-pandemic levels, new data shows. According to the New York Daily News, about 60,000 4-year-olds are enrolled in the city’s preschool program. Those numbers were shared by city Department of Education (DOE) childhood official Maria Begg-Robseron during the City Council’s Education Committee hearing on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

The 74

309
Followers
979
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy