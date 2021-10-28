CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details: DMPD say 19-year-old homicide victim was stabbed to death

By Kelly Maricle
 7 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police now say the victim of Des Moines’ 10 th homicide of 2021 was stabbed to death on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers and a Des Moines Fire Department rescue crew were called to the 1400 block of Searle Street around 1:49 a.m. on a report of an injured person.

When first responders arrived, they found a 19-year-old male suffering from serious traumatic injury. Crews began lifesaving measures immediately and he was transported to a Des Moines hospital. The victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

Police say the evidence in the case indicates he was stabbed.

The victim’s name is not being released yet in order to allow time to properly notify family members.

No information about a possible suspect has been provided by police but investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking into leads.

