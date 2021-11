A 2 a.m. ban on alcohol could potentially cost Miami Beach 4,100 jobs and $227 million in revenue, according to a study paid for by the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. The study was released last week in response to a controversial referendum that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, asking voters if the city should roll back alcohol sales from the current 5 a.m.

