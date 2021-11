SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Oct 27): Bitcoin slid below US$60,000 as euphoria over the first US crypto ETF dissipated and traders took profits following a record-breaking rally. The biggest digital asset by market value fell as much as 6.4% to US$58,132, reaching the lowest intraday price in almost two weeks. It peaked at US$66,976 on Oct 20. Ether also sank about 6% and smaller tokens took a hit as well, with Dogecoin and Solana each tumbling more than 7%. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the largest digital coins, fell 7.5% at one point.

