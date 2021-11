YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.06, indicating...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO