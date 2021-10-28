CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sunday is the deadline for NC child care centers to get a piece of $805 million in grants

By Liz Ortiz
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KV9sl_0cfEdTWc00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Child care facilities in North Carolina are running out of time to apply for a federal stabilization grant.

Gov. Roy Cooper will head to the Triad on Thursday to talk about the child care stabilization grants available in the state. The money is all to help child care centers stay afloat.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

North Carolina will receive $805 million in stimulus money to pay for the grants. The money will help child care centers improve teacher salaries, offer mental health services, provide better health care benefits, and even make physical improvements to the centers.

Earlier in October, Cooper highlighted the importance of the money allowing child care centers to offer better health care benefits for staff.

“We also know that a lot of our child care providers struggle to have health care coverage. A lot of them fall into that gap between making too much to qualify for Medicaid right now but not enough to qualify for federal subsidies under the Affordable Care Act,” said Cooper.

A few weeks ago, CBS 17 spoke with one child care center director who said she is struggling to hire right now.

“Our staff is aging. They’re ready for retirement and we need to recruit new people, so having the opportunity to have more people come into the field means we need to pay competitive salaries,” said Anna Mercer-McLean with the Community School for People Under Six in Carrboro.

The grants pay from $3,000 to $60,000 per quarter based on the size of the program. Grants will start going out in mid-November on a rolling basis.

The deadline to apply is Sunday at 11:59 p.m. You can click here to apply for a grant .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

Llama on the lam! Authorities in Guilford, Rockingham County seeking fugitive llama after 2nd escape

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A llama is on the loose…again! Last week, people called High Point Animal Control after they saw a llama running through their neighborhood. Workers were able to take the llama in safely. They tweeted a picture of the capture, proclaiming the animal had been declared “Todd!” They took “Todd” to Red […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad pediatricians begin vaccinating kids 5-11 against COVID-19

(WGHP) — After health officials granted emergency use authorization for a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11-year-olds, Triad pediatricians have begun the process of vaccinating younger children. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Brenner Children’s Hospital will start scheduling appointments Thursday, Novant Health will start administering doses Thursday too. Thomasville Pediatrics started vaccinating children Wednesday afternoon […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County School System set to discuss mask mandate

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County School System Board of Education is set to decide whether or not students and teachers will continue to mask up. Board members will discuss the mask policy at a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The community is still very divided on the issue. “I […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Health Care#Mental Health Services#Triad#Fox8 Mobile#Medicaid#Cbs#Grants#Wghp
FOX8 News

Guilford County man wins $390,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro man tried his luck on a Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Kerry Peay bought his lucky ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. His […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘I do think this is an emergency’: Greensboro police chief, city council address department staff concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James told City Council members on Monday night that his department needs more manpower.   According to a department spokesperson, the police department has 45 vacancies.   “It’s time for us to stop talking and start putting our money where our mouth is,” Councilman Hugh Holston said […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Our team can go places the police can’t’: Group works to end gun violence in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A group in Greensboro is trying to stop violence before it starts. The Cure Violence organization works in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. “It works. It doesn’t solve everything, but it helps solve some,” said Ingram Bell, program manager for Cure Violence. “Our team can go places the police can’t,” says Bell.  Rather […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy