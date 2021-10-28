CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Mark Zuckerberg has been coding with his daughter since she turned 3, his wife said

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1op4GU_0cfEdOMD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbJ5y_0cfEdOMD00
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg.

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

  • Mark Zuckerberg is a hands-on dad, his wife Priscilla Chan told The Times of London .
  • A part of his bedtime routine with his two daughters, aged 5 and 4, is coding, she said.
  • She said he had been coding with their youngest daughter since she turned three.

Part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg 's nighttime routine with his two young daughters is coding before bed, his wife Priscilla Chan told The Times of London in an interview published Saturday.

Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, 5, and August, 4, with Zuckerberg, said the couple likes to split their parental duties, with her getting the children ready for nursery school in the morning and Zuckerberg putting them to bed at night.

When asked about Zuckerberg's bedtime routine, Chan told The Times: "Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they'll code together."

"Mark has been doing that with August since she turned three," she told The Times.

Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, also does a little bedtime prayer in Mandarin Chinese with his children, Chan, who is of Chinese descent, told The Times. Zuckerberg reportedly taught himself Chinese and in 2014 conducted a 30-minute Q&A entirely in the language.

Earlier this year Zuckerberg shared a photo of his daughter August's coding sessions in a Faceboo post.

"I just want to say that teaching a kid to type is one of the greatest tests of patience I have ever experienced," he wrote.

"August types at literally 1-2wpm [words per minute]. And when she gets a few letters into a word and then makes a mistake and accidentally presses delete three times instead of once and then has to retype the whole word, I feel like I'm just going to lose it."

The Times article was published three days before Insider's Rob Price and Becky Peterson reported that the billionaire couple was being sued by two former household employees over allegations of harassment and discrimination inside their family office, which manages their lifestyle needs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Chan
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates looks So Proud Of His Daughter In New Wedding Photo: ‘Memories Will Last A Lifetime’

Jennifer Gates wished her father, Bill Gates, a happy birthday on Thursday with the sweetest message and an adorable photo from her wedding. After her fairytale wedding in Salem, New York, Jennifer Gates had the sweetest message for her father, Bill Gates for his 66th birthday. The 25-year-old shared a tender Instagram message on Thursday, Oct. 28, complete with a photo of she and her dad on her wedding day. “Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates,” she wrote in the caption. “Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Times Of London#Jewish#Chinese#Q A#Alleg
The Independent

Tech CEO who attacked Buttigieg for paternity leave doubles down but adds a shoutout to his wife

An investor and technology CEO has doubled down on his remarks about men in “important positions” who take paternity leave being “losers” following a debate on Twitter. Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser”. Mr Lonsdale had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins – amid criticism from the Right. The Palantir Technologies founder, himself a father of three, tweeted...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fortune

No matter how bad the Facebook whistleblower allegations get, Mark Zuckerberg remains untouchable

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. If it feels as if the bad news can’t stop flowing for Mark Zuckerberg, just wait: There are apparently six more weeks’ worth of documents and articles still to come in the “Facebook Papers” torrent. But will the constant negative press have any serious consequences for the company’s CEO? Don't bet on it.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS News

Wall Street not sold on Mark Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse

Wall Street isn't exactly hopping aboard Facebook's plan to explore the metaverse. Shares in the social networking company fell to a five-month low on Thursday — the same day CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined its new direction at the company's annual developer conference. Although Facebook's strategic shift could eventually pay dividends,...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Business Insider

276K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy