Enjoy at Puerto Rican-Colombian harvest festival

The Texas Hemp Harvest Festival is a family-friendly festival produced by the farmers, processors, manufacturers, and retailers to celebrate their hemp harvest with Texas. Artists such as Ky-Mani Marley, Gary P. Nunn, Cas Haley, The Mau Mau Chaplins, The Supervillians, Big Mon, Bo Porter, Armadillo Road, and more will perform at the event. There will also be food trucks, adult and kid beverages, vendors for shopping, and games. All minors must be with 18+ adults at all times.
