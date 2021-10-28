Enjoy at Puerto Rican-Colombian harvest festival

Harvest Festival organizers planned on serving around 220 people at the Heritage Acres event last Sunday, but they needed more food to serve at least 260. Organizers estimate there were at least 400 people who came out for the unique festival on a beautiful sunny day. A descendant of Sitting Bull shared some stories and offered items for sale. Dewey Roll of Leland, Iowa, (above) gave blacksmith demonstrations. His wife Karen was also on hand to sell some of the goods made by the couple for their company, Robin’s Blacksmithing. Meanwhile, Samuel Borntrager (below) demonstrates a corn grinder which was grinding corn kernels into chicken feed. He explained and demonstrated the use of a corn shredder, which takes kernels off the cob.

MARTIN COUNTY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO