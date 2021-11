BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An ordinance to put a cap on the number of short-term rental licenses in the town of Breckenridge went into effect Monday at midnight. The goal is to get the current number of licenses down to 2,200. (credit: CBS) Since the idea of a cap started to become more of a reality, property owners have rushed to apply for licenses. “Hundreds. I mean, people have been scrambling to get licenses, even if they have no desire currently to short term rent, they just want to sorta bank it,” said Eric Mamula, the Mayor of Breckenridge. “They’re afraid of losing the...

