Downtown homeless numbers decline

Food trucks will be allowed at Riverview and Evelyn K. Davis parks next year under a Des Moines Parks and Recreation proposal.They'll be the first in Des Moines' 76-park system to regularly allow the vendors.State of play: Des Moines' food truck scene has grown since the city approved a pilot project in 2015 that allowed them to operate legally in a few designated spots.Over the last several months, Des Moines agreed to allow them at most special events. Polk County recently unveiled a proposal to add them to the new Lauridsen Skatepark.Be smart: Parks officials considered parking availably, nearby food options, restroom facilities and other factors in weighing which parks to allow vendors.Gray's Lake Park is the busiest in the city system, but it also has its own municipal facility where some refreshments are sold.What's next: The Parks and Recreation Board will consider approval later this month.The proposed new rules are expected to go before City Council in December, Parks director Ben Page said.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO