Downtown homeless numbers decline

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
Comments / 0