CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Downtown homeless numbers decline

By Nicole Cobler
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago

The number of people experiencing homelessness in downtown Austin seemingly dropped 55% between May and October, according to a new count by the Downtown Austin Alliance. Driving the news: The group attributes the decline to implementation of the city's Homelessness Encampment Assistance Link Initiative, the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

City officials bash health hiring bill

State legislation approved over the weekend would change the way Metro has been hiring its top health official. It's the latest battlefront in Nashville's perpetual dispute with the Republican-led state government. Why it matters: The change could reshape Nashville's response to public health crises. The bill also grants the governor...
HEALTH
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis City Council leans slightly moderate after 2021 election

Data: Minnesota Secretary of State, Axios research; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosA Minneapolis City Council that had been moving to the left in recent elections took a step back toward the right on Tuesday.Why it matters: With moderates picking up a net gain of one seat on the 13-member dais, they will have more of a say on shaping police reform, rent control and other big issues.What happened: Moderate challengers in Wards 3, 4, and 11 ousted progressive incumbents who supported a charter amendment to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department that failed Tuesday. Meanwhile, progressives picked up seats in Wards 1 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Long-distance strays may be headed to Austin

Stray dogs and cats from far outside the Austin area might soon be housed on city-owned land. Driving the news: The Austin City Council is poised Thursday to order that geographic restrictions be lifted on the city's partnership with the nonprofit Austin Pets Alive. Existing restrictions prevent APA, which has...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Vaccine deadlines hit with a whimper

Mandatory vaccine deadlines have now come and gone for millions of workers — and most of them have either bit the bullet or taken advantage of wiggle room offered by their employers. Why it matters: These mandates have become one of the most polarizing policies in America, but predictions that...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Axios

Police union: "Draconian" reforms unlikely after Minneapolis vote

Cities and states are unlikely to see many new "defund the police" proposals after Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to overhaul the city's police department, one of the nation's largest police unions tells Axios. What they're saying: "I believe, by and large, that ship has sailed," said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Health systems' trouble with vaccine mandates

An estimated 40% of U.S. health systems have instituted COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and though many are reporting high compliance, the requirements are exacerbating workforce shortages and threatening operations in others. Why it matters: As a federal deadline requiring health care workers to get vaccinated approaches, some officials warn it could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' food truck revolution

Food trucks will be allowed at Riverview and Evelyn K. Davis parks next year under a Des Moines Parks and Recreation proposal.They'll be the first in Des Moines' 76-park system to regularly allow the vendors.State of play: Des Moines' food truck scene has grown since the city approved a pilot project in 2015 that allowed them to operate legally in a few designated spots.Over the last several months, Des Moines agreed to allow them at most special events. Polk County recently unveiled a proposal to add them to the new Lauridsen Skatepark.Be smart: Parks officials considered parking availably, nearby food options, restroom facilities and other factors in weighing which parks to allow vendors.Gray's Lake Park is the busiest in the city system, but it also has its own municipal facility where some refreshments are sold.What's next: The Parks and Recreation Board will consider approval later this month.The proposed new rules are expected to go before City Council in December, Parks director Ben Page said.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Denver

Hancock administration charts course for post-election Denver

Denver voters may have vetoed Mayor Michael Hancock's plans for a new arena at the National Western Center — but he's far from finished with fighting for the pricey project.State of play: Following 2F’s defeat on Tuesday, Hancock's administration will go "back to the drawing board" to find another way forward," the mayor's chief of staff, Alan Salazar, tells Axios Denver. Context: Local voters in 2015 approved a ballot measure to fund a massive overhaul of the National Western Stock Show complex with tourism tax dollars, the first two phases of which are underway.But after a pandemic-induced nosedive in Denver's...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Camping#Downtown Austin#The Texas Tribune#Downtown Alliance
Axios Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines foot traffic declines from July rebound

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' driving shortage costs customers and businesses

Multiple transit officials around the metro are warning that a shortage of drivers is causing big headaches for businesses and governments.Why it matters: If you haven't experienced it already, expect to see longer waits and/or higher costs for things like delivery and ride-sharing services.Problems are expected to compound in coming weeks due to holiday activities.The big picture: The U.S. is experiencing a historic shortfall of 80,000 drivers, the American Trucking Associations said in a statement last week. The national crunch is due in part to a broader labor shortage during the pandemic.Uber and Lyft drivers were roughly 40% below capacity...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Denver

COVID's strain on Colorado hospitals hits new benchmark

Data: New York Times; Cartogram: Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOne in every 51 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19 — pushing hospitals to the brink more now than at any other point during the pandemic.Threat level: The state's hospital association announced Wednesday it is moving to the highest level at its transfer center for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tier 3 status at the Combined Hospital Transfer Center will now permit officials to transition patients out of crowded facilities on a statewide basis.Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order this week allowing hospitals to turn away...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Axios

D.C. orgs help families utilize child tax credit

Just over half of eligible D.C. families received child tax credit payments between July and September, according to an analysis by the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis. And with the deadline fast approaching for non-tax filers to receive the payments this year, local organizations, such as...
INCOME TAX
Axios

Suicide rates in the U.S. declined in 2020 for some groups

Suicide deaths dropped overall in the U.S. for the second year in a row by 3%, according to preliminary data out Wednesday from the CDC. The big picture: It's potentially an unexpected bit of good news in light of other data which shown the pandemic resulted in higher rates of anxiety, isolation and financial hardship.
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wins re-election

Mayor Jacob Frey has won re-election, securing 49.1% of the vote after the completion of ranked-choice ballot counting. The big picture: Voters didn't just re-elect Frey, they sent him back to City Hall with more power, thanks to a measure that shifts control to the executive branch and a City Council that's likely to be more aligned with his moderate agenda. Plus: The failure of the police charter amendment, which Frey opposed, reinforces his approach to reforming the police department via ordinance versus pursuing a wholesale redesign of the city's public safety response on the ballot.What happened: Frey emerged from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Truck driving is a desk job at this freight tech company

Truck driving is becoming a desk job at Einride, the Swedish company whose electric Pods are now plying the freight yards at GE Appliances' 750-acre campus in Louisville, Kentucky. Why it matters: The company's fleet of electric, autonomous trucks could be a model for the commercial freight industry, which faces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy