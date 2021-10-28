CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Des Moines celebrates Beggars' Night

By Linh Ta
 7 days ago
Des Moines is quirky for a plethora of reasons, but one of the most notable ones is Beggars' Night.

  • We make kids trick or treat the night before Halloween, and they don't just get candy. They have to earn it by telling a Laffy Taffy-level joke.

Flashback: The tradition stems as far back as World War II, according to the Des Moines Public Library .

  • Back then, Des Moines' Parks and Rec Department was figuring out a way to dissuade kids from causing mayhem like breaking windows and setting things on fire.
  • In 1938, the solution — Beggars' Night — was born. Kids wouldn't get candy unless they performed a trick or a riddle. And it tamed Halloween mischief by spacing out festivities over two days.

Thought bubble: Making kids earn their candy is called Midwest humility, baby.

Des Moines, IA
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

