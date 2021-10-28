Why Des Moines celebrates Beggars' Night

The lack of diversity among Des Moines' top city leadership has recently generated conversation, including among readers on development forum UrbanDSM.Why it matters: The inclusion of underrepresented perspectives in government leads to better outcomes and policies, according to Inclusive America, a nonprofit that tracks demographics of appointed political positions. By the numbers: Roughly 88% of the Des Moines government's full-time staff members and 89% of Polk County's are white, according to data obtained by Axios through public record requests.Meanwhile, just over 79% of the county's adult population is white, according to 2020 census figures.Between the lines: Polk County is in the process of creating a new diversity and inclusion specialist position to help improve its recruitment and retention among workers of color, Jon Cahill, a spokesperson for the supervisors, told Axios.Des Moines will unveil a workforce equity plan in coming months, Manisha Paudel, the city's chief equity officer, said.Thought bubble: Some of this is up to voters.Of the 21 leaders represented in a city photo chart, seven of them are elected.Of note: A photo of Paudel, who is originally from Nepal, hasn't been uploaded to the city chart.

