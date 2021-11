I thought Vance Joseph was worse than Vic Fangio. Now, I’m not sure. I miss Pat Bowlen. He would have cleaned house. But now, there’s no accountability in Dove Valley. Kiz: Has it really come to this, Broncos Country? The state of the team is so sad we’re trying to decide whether Fangio or Joseph is a lousier coach? OK, Joseph got fired with a record of 11-21. Fangio is a tick better at 15-24. Had Denver given the reigns back to Mike Shanahan in 2018, would things really be markedly better?

