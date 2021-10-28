CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickleball picks up in Minneapolis with new club opening

By Nick Halter
 7 days ago
The growing population of Twin Cities pickleball players are about to have access to a lot more courts.

What's happening: Lucky Shots, a 12-court indoor pickleball club at 3300 5th St. NE, opened last week.

  • The owners of the Northeast Minneapolis spot previously told Axios it would be the biggest pickleball facility in the metro, with room to expand.

Meanwhile, the first dedicated pickleball courts in the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board system will open next spring at Dickman Park in northeast Minneapolis.

  • The Park Board is now proposing to turn two of the tennis courts at Lake Nokomis Community Center into dedicated pickleball courts, plus add pickleball striping to the tennis courts along Minnehaha Creek at Bloomington Avenue.
  • It's also proposing to add two dedicated pickleball courts to Loring Park.

Driving the trend: Once a sport played almost exclusively by the graying, millienials are picking up the game and driving down the average age of participants.

Weigh in on the Park Board's pickleball plans here .

