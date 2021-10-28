Juvenile justice complex on cusp of upgrade

Recent headlines out of Tennessee once again tell a disturbing story of judicial authority run amok, with children in the crosshairs. As revealed by ProPublica, a juvenile court judge in Rutherford County, Tennessee, has been locking up almost exclusively Black children, as young as 7 years old, for behavior that is not even a crime. According to the report, Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport locks up substantially more children than any other juvenile court judge in Tennessee — 48% as compared to 5% elsewhere in the state. She justifies this practice by claiming “children need consequences,” and urges other Tennessee counties to pay to send their children to the Rutherford Juvenile Detention Facility.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO