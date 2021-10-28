CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile justice complex on cusp of upgrade

By Adam Tamburin
 7 days ago

After years of pleading, Nashville's juvenile justice complex is on the cusp of an upgrade. Mayor John Cooper included $30 million for a new complex in his newest capital spending plan. Why it matters: The juvenile justice center on Woodland Street opened in the 1990s and has run out...

