CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota outlines plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JEx5_0cfEcIoO00

Minnesota parents looking to vaccinate their grade school-age kids against COVID-19 will have multiple options for getting a shot, Gov. Tim Walz's administration announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Vaccinating younger kids should help curb the spread of COVID-19 as families prepare to gather for the holidays and we all head indoors for the winter.

  • While children are at lower risk of serious illness, about 45,200 have contracted the virus in Minnesota since July 1, per the state's top health official. More than 300 have been hospitalized.

Driving the news: State officials are planning to roll out vaccinations for 5 to 11 year olds in anticipation of the federal government's expected authorization of Pfizer's vaccine for the younger cohort.

  • The vaccines could be available as soon as Monday, contingent on final approval.

By the numbers: About 510,000 kids will be newly eligible for the shot, according to a Walz spokesperson.

  • Health commissioner Jan Malcolm says the state is expected to have about 170,000 children's doses at the time of approval, with more to follow.

What they're saying: "This is a really exciting development and it comes at a crucial moment as we are definitely still seeing a high level of case transmission in the state," Malcolm said on a Wednesday call with reporters.

What to expect: Free shots will be available through more than 1,000 providers and sites, including pediatrician offices, tribal health agencies and pharmacies.

  • At least 20 schools will offer vaccination clinics, with a focus on "high-need areas" over the next month.
  • Capacity at the state's vaccination site at the Mall of America will also increase to up to 1,500 shots per day.

Yes, but: Malcolm cautioned that parents looking to book through a pediatrician might need to exercise patience given the stress patient volume is putting on many health systems.

The bottom line: To schedule a shot for your 5-11 year old, call your pediatrician or health clinic's office or visit the state's vaccine locator site once approval is granted.

Comments / 8

SiveyaRayne
7d ago

I would STRONGLY suggest you stay away from my kids. I promise I am willing to risk my life to save theirs, by ANY means necessary! Government plays too much🔪☠🖕🐑🤡

Reply(1)
8
Related
Axios Twin Cities

Mapped: How the Minneapolis police charter amendment vote failed

Data: Minnesota Secretary of State; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosPrecinct-level results shows that the defeated measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department largely failed to carry a majority of votes outside a few liberal enclaves.Some of the strongest support came from the neighborhood where George Floyd was killed and the area surrounding the University of Minnesota.Go deeper: Voters reject MPD overhaul
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota charges new fees for driving test no-shows

Data: Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosAspiring Minnesota motorists who skip their driving test appointment should be prepared to pay up. What's new: Starting this month, the state Driver and Vehicle Services division will charge a $20 no-show fee for missed road test appointments. Why it matters: DVS has struggled to meet the demand in recent years, leading to long waits for the tests needed to obtain a license. Still, roughly 15% of people failed to show up for their scheduled tests between July through September. That's 6,000 appointment slots that could have gone to someone else.Be smart: You can change or cancel an appointment up to 24 hours in advance with no penalty. You can make or change your slot at drive.mn.gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis rejects measure to overhaul police department

Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to overhaul the city's police department by replacing it with a new agency.Why it matters: The result — in the city where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer a year and a half ago — is a significant blow to the police reform movement's momentum in Minneapolis and beyond.State of play: Returns Tuesday night showed Question 2 failing by a double-digit margin, 56% to 43%.Details: The measure called for replacing MPD with a new Department of Public Safety that "employs a comprehensive public health approach" and could include traditional police,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Rent control measures pass in Minneapolis, St. Paul

St. Paul voters approved one of the nation's most stringent caps on rent increases on Tuesday, as Minneapolis took a step closer to adopting a rent control policy of its own. Why it matters: Proponents in St. Paul say the initiative, which won with nearly 53% of the vote, will protect renters from large increases that displace them from their homes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota municipal liquor stores see profit hike during pandemic

With bars and restaurants closed or restricted at times in 2020, liquor stores reaped the rewards. Details: Municipal off-sale liquor stores posted a combined $32.9 million profit on $410 million in sales in 2020, which is a 35% bump in profit over 2019, according to an annual municipal liquor operations report by the Office of the State Auditor. 179 Minnesota cities have some kind of liquor operation, be it a retail store or a bar. By the numbers: Here are the top five grossing cities that have municipal liquor:Lakeville: $18.3 million Richfield: $13.3 millionEdina: $12.1 millionEden Prairie: $11.7 million Apple Valley: $10.9 million
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Charted: Minnesota's chattiest lawmaker

Minnesota State Sen. Chris Eaton (DFL-Brooklyn Center) is one of the nation's chattiest state legislators — on Twitter, at least. Driving the news: Data collected by Quorum shows that Eaton tweeted 9,000 times between Jan. 1 and Aug. 25, ranking her No. 6 in the country. What she's saying: Eaton,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Deadlock in Minnesota Legislature delays frontline worker "hero pay"

We've reached the last week in October and Minnesota lawmakers remain locked in a stalemate over what was supposed to be a September special session on pandemic worker bonuses and other issues. State of play: After months of public hearings and behind-the-scenes talks, there's still no agreement on how to...
POLITICS
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota announces $100K scholarship lottery for teens who get COVID-19 vaccine

Data: Minnesota COVID-19 Response; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosMinnesota is offering new incentives to shot-wary teens in an effort to boost the state's COVID-19 vaccination rates.Driving the news: 12 to 17 year olds who get both doses over the next six weeks will receive a $200 Visa gift card, Gov. Tim Walz's administration announced Monday.Kids vaccinated during this period can also enter a lottery for one of five $100,000 scholarships to attend any of the state's public or private colleges or universities.Why it matters: Public health officials say increasing vaccination rates among young Minnesotans is key to curbing spread of the virus,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Axios Twin Cities

More Twin Cities businesses embrace low-waste practices

We're well aware of the need for a reusable tote after Minneapolis' single-use bag fee took effect this month. But that's not the only low-waste option shoppers have in the Twin Cities.What's happening: More retailers and restaurants are embracing a number of trash-free practices, from offering reusable takeout containers to selling products in bulk. Why it matters: We produce a lot of garbage. The Twin Cities metro alone generates around 3.3 million tons of waste each year. And we're dumping more and more. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency expanded four metro landfills this summer in response to a 30%...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What the Ward 11 results will tell us about the future of Minneapolis

If you want to know which way the Minneapolis City Council is headed, keep an eye on Ward 11.Why it matters: Ward 11 is a clear-cut race. It pits Jeremy Schroeder, a progressive incumbent who pledged to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department last summer, against Emily Koski, a moderate from a prominent Minneapolis DFL family. Koski is the daughter of the late mayor Al Hofstede and niece of former council member Diane Hofstede. Context: The ward the two are vying to represent is in southern part of the city surrounding Lake Nokomis. It's older, whiter and has fewer renters than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

More evictions ahead for Minnesotans behind on rent

Another wave of Minnesotans who are behind on their rent could face evictions this week. What's happening: Starting Tuesday, property owners can end leases for any legal reason and file to evict tenants who are behind on rent but haven't applied to the state's rent assistance program. Landlords are required...
HOUSE RENT
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
445
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy