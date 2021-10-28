BKL Poll: Which AFC team is the biggest challenge to the Bills for the number one seed?

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with...
The 49ers may desperately try trading Jimmy Garoppolo at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and this one AFC team might be in a position to make a deal. The San Francisco 49ers are at a point where they should be both bold with their quarterbacking future while also doing their best to stockpile investment pieces for what’s a very uncertain future.
The Green Bay Packers officially named their starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’ll be Jordan Love under-center for Green Bay. “Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be starting on Sunday for the Packers,” tweeted ESPN’s Field Yates. “In...
It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
David Andrews took major issue with the controversial Jerry Tillery hit on Mac Jones, but how did Jones feel about the play?. During the first half of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Tillery delivered a late, unpenalized hit on Jones well after the play was blown dead. It did not prove consequential, as the New England Patriots eventually earned a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tillery’s hit nevertheless was a popular topic during postgame news conferences.
It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played. According to Pro Football Network, there are strong...
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave his take on Oregon’s fourth-place ranking in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Oregon earned the No. 4 spot in the nation ahead of Ohio State after beating them early in the season. Kirk Herbstreit on Oregon’s ranking. Before the rankings...
So far through the 2021 season, 15th overall pick Mac Jones has separated himself as the most successful rookie quarterback from this year’s class. But according to NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson, Jones would not be enjoying this level of success with any other franchise in the league. “If he was...
