BKL Poll: Which AFC team is the biggest challenge to the Bills for the number one seed?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, our crew wants...

ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Decision On A.J. Green

There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with...
NFL
FanSided

49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo to this AFC team

The 49ers may desperately try trading Jimmy Garoppolo at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and this one AFC team might be in a position to make a deal. The San Francisco 49ers are at a point where they should be both bold with their quarterbacking future while also doing their best to stockpile investment pieces for what’s a very uncertain future.
NFL
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
NESN

How Mac Jones Felt About Controversial Hit By Chargers’ Jerry Tillery

David Andrews took major issue with the controversial Jerry Tillery hit on Mac Jones, but how did Jones feel about the play?. During the first half of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Tillery delivered a late, unpenalized hit on Jones well after the play was blown dead. It did not prove consequential, as the New England Patriots eventually earned a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tillery’s hit nevertheless was a popular topic during postgame news conferences.
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Might Be One-And-Done

It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played. According to Pro Football Network, there are strong...
NFL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Admission On Mac Jones

So far through the 2021 season, 15th overall pick Mac Jones has separated himself as the most successful rookie quarterback from this year’s class. But according to NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson, Jones would not be enjoying this level of success with any other franchise in the league. “If he was...
