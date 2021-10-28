CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines' record October rainfall

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkCF5_0cfEbzMU00

Data: Iowa Environmental Mesonet ; Note: Days with trace amounts of precipitation not counted; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Des Moines' had more rainfall in the last seven days than most Octobers in the last decade — accumulating a heavy 5 inches of precipitation.

The reason: There's been a slow-moving weather system over the metro, allowing precipitation to build up over time, said Andrew Ansorge, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Why it matters: After a dry year, recent rain will help moisten the soil for farmers next year, Ansorge said.

  • And no significant flooding has come of it.

Plus: Don't worry about your trick-or-treat plans this weekend. Ansorge said skies are expected to be dry Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines foot traffic declines from July rebound

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines' pandemic Halloween guidance, then and now

Just a year ago, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie and local health officials held a press conference urging families to avoid Beggars' Night festivities during the pandemic or, at the very least, abide by some general guidelines:. No-treat handling. The goods were to be left on a table or delivered...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
548
Followers
414
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy