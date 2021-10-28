Des Moines' record October rainfall

Data: Iowa Environmental Mesonet ; Note: Days with trace amounts of precipitation not counted; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Des Moines' had more rainfall in the last seven days than most Octobers in the last decade — accumulating a heavy 5 inches of precipitation.

The reason: There's been a slow-moving weather system over the metro, allowing precipitation to build up over time, said Andrew Ansorge, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Why it matters: After a dry year, recent rain will help moisten the soil for farmers next year, Ansorge said.

And no significant flooding has come of it.

Plus: Don't worry about your trick-or-treat plans this weekend. Ansorge said skies are expected to be dry Saturday.