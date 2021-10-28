Des Moines task force presents "foraging as a human right" resolution
Harvesting edible plants on public land would be a human right under a proposed resolution presented to the Des Moines City Council Wednesday.
Why it matters: The measure, which was recommended by the city's food security task force , would help provide residents with resources to grow their own food.
- It may also drastically change the landscape of Des Moines.
Driving the news: The task force, which was created in December, published a report of recommendations for the city Wednesday.
Key takeaways: Des Moines should identify available land throughout the metro that could be used for agriculture and pass an ordinance that specifically allows residents who live near the public right-of-way to plant fruit and vegetable crops there.
- On-site sales of locally grown produce would be permitted.
- Animal breeding and processing for personal consumption would be allowed.
The intrigue: Des Moines would set a goal for 30% of the food consumed by residents to be grown within the city by 2050. The goal would double to 60% by 2075, under the recommended resolution.
What they're saying: The city doesn't have problems with people harvesting from public land but it could in the future, task force member Ed Fallon told Axios.
- Details like signage to protect specific areas from pickers will be necessary, Councilman Carl Voss noted in Wednesday's meeting.
What's next: The task force will continue to meet. Expect more discussion and possible action on some of the group's first ideas in coming months.
Comments / 0