Molson Coors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

the-journal.com
 7 days ago

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) _ Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $453 million. The Golden, Colorado-based...

www.the-journal.com

DISH Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings Miss

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1.8% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, at par with the consensus. Segments: Pay-TV subscribers and related revenue was flat at $3.2 billion. Wireless services and related revenue were $1.04 billion, down 4.1% Y/Y. Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue fell 12% Y/Y to $44.9 million, and Wireless equipment sales and other revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y to $192 million.
MarketWatch

Molson Coors shares up premarket after earnings top estimates

Molson Coors Beverage Co. shares rose 1.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the brewer of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other beer brands beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Colorado-based Molson posted net income of $453 million, or $2.08 a share, for the quarter, up from $342.8 million, or $1.58 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.75, ahead of the $1.53 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 2.5% to $2.883 billion from $2.754 billion, below the $2.914 billion FactSet consensus. Sales were boosted by stronger pricing, favorable brand mix and the further reopening of premises that were shuttered for the pandemic last year. "The momentum we have established and gains we have made come against an incredibly difficult backdrop of global supply chain challenges and transportation cost inflation," CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement. The company reaffirmed guidance for sales to rise in mid-single digits on a constant currency basis. Shares have fallen 3.5% in the year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
