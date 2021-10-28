CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiz #88: Coal-fired Energy Reduction Challenge

Cover picture for the articleThis year, 2021, will yield the first year-over-year increase in coal generation in the United States since 2014, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. If you live in a coal-powered region, your electricity use contributes...

Related
miamioh.edu

Miami University Sustainability Annual Report FY 2021: 52% reduction in energy-based carbon emissions among highlights

The Miami University Sustainability Annual Report FY 2021 is now available to view on the Sustainability at Miami website. Read the summary and introduction on the "About" page, under Sustainability Committee Annual Reports. The report by the Miami University Sustainability Committee provides evidence that the University has met or made...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coloradopolitics.com

Denver committee OKs emission reductions, energy improvements for large buildings

The Denver City Council safety committee unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday that would require all large commercial and multifamily buildings in the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy performance. The ordinance now advances to the full council for two final votes in the coming weeks. In Denver,...
DENVER, CO
Biz Times

WEC Energy Group plans to eliminate coal as energy source by 2035

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group plans to eliminate coal as an energy source by 2035, a dramatic drop from the 36% of electricity that came from coal in 2020. To help make that happen, the company is increasing its capital investment in renewables by $1.3 billion in its latest 5-year capital plan. The 2022 to 2026 plan calls for $5.4 billion to be spent on renewables, up from $4.1 billion in the 2021 to 2025 version.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Consumption#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Earth
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. power companies plan to retire or convert from coal to gas over 6,100 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired plants in 2021 after shutting over 13,100 MW in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Thomson Reuters data. That compares with almost 15,000 MW shut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Group targets retired American coal plants for clean energy hubs

A partnership formed between thermal energy storage developer E2S Power and global engineering giant SNC-Lavalin aims to convert American fossil-fuel power stations into clean energy hubs. The companies plan to address the growing energy storage market by approaching utilities and power generators with thermal energy solutions at facilities that are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China Agrees Plan to Cap Key Coal Price to Ease Energy Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- China plans to limit the price miners sell thermal coal for as it seeks to ease a power crunch that’s prompted electricity rationing and even caused a blackout in a major city last month. Beijing aims to cap the price of its most-popular 5,500-NAR grade coal at 440...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pv-magazine.com

Converting coal mines into gravity-based renewable energy storage facilities

Scottish start-up Gravitricity is considering the deployment of its gravity energy storage system at the decommissioned Staříč coal mine, in the Moravian Silesian region of Czechia. The mine consists of six deep sites that could potentially host the storage solution developed by Gravitricity, which uses clean power to raise a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

India to stockpile gas & coal to avoid future energy crunch

New Delhi is reportedly mulling the idea of maintaining strategic reserves of natural gas and imported coal to prevent future supply shortages amid the growing global energy crisis. India is currently struggling with a devastating coal shortage triggered by a surge in power demand as the country reopens its economy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

‘Energy willows’ herald greener future at Balkan coal mines

TUZLA, Bosnia (Reuters) – Fast-growing willow trees may soon become a regular feature of parts of the Balkan landscape if a pilot project at decommissioned coal pits in Bosnia and Serbia, aimed at helping the countries’ transition to cleaner energy, bears fruit. Able to grow up to two centimetres (one...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Coal in the crosshairs as UN climate summit stirs clean energy pledges

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Government representatives at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Thursday will turn their focus to tackling the global economy’s addiction to fossil fuels with a raft of new pledges aimed at curbing production and use of oil, gas and coal. Planned announcements are meant to help...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

COP26: 40 countries agree to phase out coal-fired power

More than 40 countries have agreed to phase out coal-fired power at the COP26 climate summit. The agreement includes 18 countries promising to phase out or stop investments in new coal-fired plants domestically and internationally for the first time. The list includes major coal using countries, including Canada, Poland, Ukraine,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

