The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Silverdale, Tracyton and Seabeck in central Kitsap County. The warning was issued around 11:40 a.m. and is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Schools are sheltering in place in that area. A second warning was issued for the Brainbridge Island area...

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO