Packers take on Cardinals in elite Thursday night showdown

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
The undefeated Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in a meeting of two of the NFL's elite during the first half of the season.

The Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974 and have won those games by a combined margin of 111 points, which leads the league.

The Packers have won six straight games since losing in Week 1.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception during the winning streak.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray leads the NFL with a 73.5% completion rate.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced that they would be without star defensive player (and Wisconsin native) J.J. Watt, who is set to undergo shoulder surgery that will likely end his season.

The Packers look like they'll be playing without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard , who have both been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

