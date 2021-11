DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1.8% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, at par with the consensus. Segments: Pay-TV subscribers and related revenue was flat at $3.2 billion. Wireless services and related revenue were $1.04 billion, down 4.1% Y/Y. Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue fell 12% Y/Y to $44.9 million, and Wireless equipment sales and other revenue fell 25.8% Y/Y to $192 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO