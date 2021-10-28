CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How to remove photos of your kids or teens from Google Images

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7pvD_0cfEauz400

(NEXSTAR) – Google announced a new tool Wednesday that allows parents and families to more easily get images of minors removed from Google Images search results.

FDA sets stronger safety warnings for those considering breast implants

“We know that kids and teens have to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when a picture of them is unexpectedly available on the internet,” said the company in an announcement .

In order to qualify for removal, Google said the photo in question:

  • Must be an image URL. (They won’t take down web URLs with text and images under this new policy, but it could qualify for other reasons.)
  • Must be an “identifiable” picture of the minor in question, who currently has to be under 18. They’ll also consider pictures of children who died before turning 18.

A child, teenager, or a parent/guardian can make the request.

You can submit the request for removal here on Google’s support site . Google said team members will review the request, reach out if they need more information, and notify you if/when the content is taken down.

Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

If the request is approved, “This means these images won’t appear in the Images tab or as thumbnails in any feature in Google Search,” the company said.

If you’re an adult and are seeking to have photos of you removed from Google Images, the company has different criteria. It will consider removing photos if it contains sensitive information (like your social security or credit card information) or if the photo was non-consensual.

More details on Google’s policy for removing images can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Judge seats nearly all-white jury to hear Ahmaud Arbery case

The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Hill

The Memo: Trump dinged by Youngkin win

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
The Associated Press

Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”. Video took center stage Wednesday in...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Images#Google Search#Nexstar#Fox 8 Cleveland
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy