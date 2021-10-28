CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Rain Kicks Off Rainy Couple Of Days Ahead

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

After a fairly seasonal day yesterday, temperatures will surge to the mid-60s today.

The warmth will not stick around for long as another upper low will slide through the area this weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:
Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Rain is set to arrive tonight, sticking around through Friday and Saturday.

While not as much, there will be a low chance for rain on Sunday with rain chances finally dropping back down to 0% Sunday evening.

This puts a lot of prime trick-or-treat activity time in the rain period.

At this point it continues to look like Sunday night trick or treating will be dry.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

As we wrap up the month of October it continues to be clear that this month will be one of the warmest October on record in Pittsburgh.

Through the 27th, we are sitting on the third-warmest October on record at the Pittsburgh airport.

Records at the airport go all the way back to 1948.

At this point three of the top four positions on warmest Octobers have occurred in the 2000s.

2007 is number one. 2017 sits in the number 4 position.

I will have a much more detailed end of the month summary tomorrow morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Related
Pittsburgh Weather: Another Chilly Start With Cooler Afternoon Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day. Make sure you grab the heavy jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures are running around 5-10 degrees colder than average for this time of the year. Be prepared to deal with the chill through Friday before we get some relief from the chill. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Looking at the forecast, today will be dry with mostly sunny conditions when you look at the entire day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
First Snowfall Of The Season Arrives At Seven Springs Mountain Resort

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven Springs has snow! As temperatures dropped throughout Western Pennsylvania, a popular destination for winter lovers has some snow on the ground. Seven Springs Mountain Resort shared photos on social media showing the first snowfall. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seven Springs Mountain Resort (@7springspa) The resort posted on its Instagram page, saying “Winter is coming!” It’s unclear when the resort may start making snow to prepare and open for the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Downtown Pittsburgh Edge Card Encourages People To Shop Downtown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new push to get more people to shop and dine downtown. The Downtown Pittsburgh Edge card officially launched Wednesday. It provides discounts and offers at more than 40 businesses. You could get free coffee or a percentage off your bill at a restaurant. You can learn more here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Roads To Close Sunday For 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several roads will be closed for the 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler on Sunday. The race starts on West Carson Street near Station Square and continues through the West End, North Side, Strip and downtown, finishing in front of EQT Plaza on the corner of Seventh Street and Liberty Avenue. Each mile has a Pittsburgh theme so runners can get the best of the ‘Burgh. You can see all the road closures here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Trick-Or-Treaters Take To The Streets Again In Pittsburgh This Halloween

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 really scared people last Halloween, but tonight there was a sense of normalcy in neighborhoods as trick or treaters were running house to house. Last year, kids weren’t really going door to door, and neighbors weren’t putting candy directly into kids’ bags, but those traditions returned this Halloween – along with some new traditions. Ghosts, witches, princesses, superheroes, and more took over streets in Allegheny County. Neighbors on Dewey Street in Etna thought this spook-tacular Halloween was almost back to normal. COVID-19 caused quite the scare in 2020. “The parents had the masks. They kept a distance, and we had masks...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
