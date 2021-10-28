CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook exec pushes back on whistleblower claims

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cfEalHl00

Monika Bickert, Facebook ’s head of global policy management, says the social media giant does not prioritize engagement and user growth over safety. That contradicts Senate testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who claims Facebook knows its systems harm vulnerable people and hasn't made meaningful changes to prevent it. The platform is designed to exploit negative emotions to keep people on the platform, Haugen says.

Facebook has pushed back on Haugen's claims but hasn't pointed to any factual errors in her testimony or in a series of reports that outlined massive shortcomings at the social network, identified by its own internal research.

Bickert spoke to The Associated Press following Haugen's Senate testimony on Oct. 5. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Does Facebook prioritize engagement and profit over safety?

A: We do not and we have not prioritized engagement over safety. I’ve been at this company for more than nine years. I’m a mother. I also was a criminal prosecutor and worked on child safety for more than 10 years. And I can tell you I wouldn’t be at this company if we weren’t prioritizing safety.

Q: You’ve said repeatedly that the majority of teens have a positive experience on Instagram, but your research showed that some teens are harmed. What is Facebook doing specifically to address the issues that your own research raised?

A: The entire reason that we do research is because we understand that even if the majority of teens are getting support from their time on Instagram, even if a few teens are having a bad experience or a small number of teens are having a bad experience, that’s too many, and we need to build features and products to support them. And that’s exactly what we’ve done over the years.

Q: Is your repeated reference to the documents as stolen a signal that you’re planning to sue the whistleblower or retaliate against her in another way?

A: I can’t answer that. I can only tell you that this was an employee who didn’t work on these issues, and I do work on these issues and want to represent the hard work that the more than 40,000 employees working on safety and security at Facebook do every day.

Q: Can you point to anything in her testimony that was not truthful?

A: A number of these documents have been mischaracterized, including the research on Instagram use. The suggestion that the research showed that Instagram is somehow a toxic experience is simply not true, and we’ve now published that research. Look, I want to be clear this is not peer reviewed research. We do have a serious research program at Facebook. We participated in more than 400 research articles in the last year alone. These stolen documents show more of a survey, so this is not peer reviewed research, but that stolen survey has been misrepresented as suggesting that Instagram is a toxic environment for teens.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Revealed: Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who claims firm puts 'profits before people'

Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, it has been revealed. Haugen, who claims Facebook puts 'profits before people,' earlier this month released tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company's civic integrity unit.
BUSINESS
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#The Associated Press
The Independent

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm," which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.” The firm said the...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

A Zucker born every minute: Facebook stock RISES as company reports quarterly profits soared 17% to $9.2BILLION despite slew of devastating whistleblower claims

Despite an avalanche of damaging whistleblower claims and revelations based on internal documents, Facebook on Monday reported soaring profits for the latest quarter. Facebook stock rose more than 1 percent in after-hours trading before erasing the gains on Tuesday, a day after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to British lawmakers and at least a dozen US news outlets published scathing reports based on internal documents known as the Facebook Papers.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

'Get Breitbart out of News Tab': Facebook employees tried to suppress conservative news outlets, whistleblower claims

Facebook employees complained about Breitbart being included in their news tab, according to internal messages released by a whistleblower. The complaints arose amid the George Floyd protests, in June 2020. Breitbart, a conservative website which used to be run by Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon, was particularly focused on...
INTERNET
Government Technology

Senators Push Back Against Facebook Cryptocurrency Program

(TNS) — Given recent revelations of Facebook’s failure to protect its users, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio on Tuesday argued that the company shouldn’t be allowed to launch a new cryptocurrency. In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Brown and several other...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

The suits behind the whistleblower: How Frances Haugen is backed by a high-powered team of lawyers and media strategists as she exposes Facebook’s secrets

Frances Haugen's evidence to Parliament and the US Congress has made headlines around the world. But MailOnline can reveal the Facebook whistleblower's campaign against the company's alleged online failings is far from a one-woman affair. The 37-year-old former tech executive at the company is backed by a high-powered team of...
LAW
Daily Mail

Facebook goes into damage control mode: Tech giant exec slaps down whistleblower Frances Haugen and insists company doesn't put profit before user safety

A Facebook executive slapped down accusations of putting profits over people, saying a whistleblower 'mischaracterized' and 'misrepresented' the company's motives as the social media giant goes into damage control over leaked internal documents. Monika Bickert, the company's head of global policy management, dismissed the bombshell testimony of former Facebook product...
INTERNET
The Independent

Newsmax correspondent who claimed vaccine has a tracer called Luciferase is suspended by Twitter

The White House correspondent for right-wing news outlet Newsmax has been suspended from Twitter for a week, under the social media platform’s rules about spreading Covid misinformation.Emerald Robinson posted a tweet on Monday that falsely claimed Covid vaccines “contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked”.She added: “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”The Daily Beast reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Ms Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy”.Luciferase is a class of enzymes that produces bioluminescence, which is when living...
U.S. POLITICS
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Makes Shocking Claims Against His Mother In Social Media Post

90 Day Fiancé hasn’t featured Paul and Karine Staehle for a while, as the couple stepped away from the TLC series and its spinoffs to deal with drama in their relationship. Despite the franchise moving on for now, the drama for the two hasn’t really stopped. It seems Paul is currently in a dispute with his mother, Mary. Fans got wind of the problems after Paul fired off a fiery message on Instagram Stories, which made some shocking claims about his mom.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
BBC

Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told

Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
SOCIETY
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
ABC News

ABC News

439K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy