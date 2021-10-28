CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs win 92-79, 1st road victory over Clippers since 2016

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 26 points, Darius Garland added 16 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers led all the way in beating the Los Angeles Clippers 92-79.

It was the Cavs’ first road win against the Clippers since March 13, 2016.

‘There cannot be two Cleveland Guardians teams in Cleveland’: Roller derby team sues baseball franchise

Former Southern California star Evan Mobley had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his homecoming.

The rookie taken third overall in the NBA draft failed to score in double figures for the first time in five games this season.

Nico Batum scored a season-high 16 points and Reggie Jackson added 16 points for the Clippers.

Paul George struggled on 6 of 20 shooting and finished with 12 points.

IN THIS ARTICLE
