Volkswagen delays 5-year investment planning round - Handelsblatt

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has postponed a supervisory board decision on the volume for its five-years investment plan, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday.

The supervisory board was supposed to hold in mid-November a “planning round” on how to distribute a 150 billion euros investment budget worldwide in the next five years.

It now aims to make a decision on the budget by the end of December, the newspaper said, citing company sources.

#Investment#Supervisory Board#Handelsblatt
