CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Know The Enemy: Archrival Michigan stands between Spartans and 8-0

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4upb_0cfEaaZm00

No. 8 Michigan State is a 4-point home underdog to archrival No. 6 Michigan in this Saturday's showdown in East Lansing. However, no one has made a habit of upsetting the Wolverines as often as the Spartans. To get a better look at the team down the road, Brandon Brown of WolverineDigest offers his insight on Michigan heading into this colossal collision.

Team Strength

Seven games into the season and Michigan’s strength is still its rushing attack. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins make up the best one-two running back punch in the Big Ten and have the Wolverines at No. 5 nationally with 253.3 yards per game. Both of them have scored 10 rushing touchdowns on the season and both have the propensity for the big play. The offensive line is a little bit dinged up heading into the matchup with Michigan State, but there are eight or nine guys who have played up front and they should be able to hold their own against a stout Spartan defensive line.

Team Weakness

I’m not sure it can quite be considered a weakness, but Michigan’s passing game just hasn’t been very productive. On the flip side, it hasn’t been very needed because of the above mentioned running game. Quarterback Cade McNamara only has five touchdown passes through seven games and is only recording 159.3 yards per game. On the flip side, he’s only been sacked once and has only thrown one interception, which means the passing game isn’t necessarily hurting the offense either. The aerial attack in general is somewhat efficient in terms of putting points on the board, but it’s just not very explosive or established. It hasn’t cost the Wolverines yet this year, but there are some concerns that it might this weekend in East Lansing.

Three Players To Know

DE/LB Aidan Hutchinson, No. 97

At 6-6, 269 pounds, Hutchinson is big, strong, long and very athletic. During his first three years at Michigan, he was a traditional anchor defensive end tasked with setting the edge and eating up perimeter blockers. Now, he’s a stand-up, hybrid pass rusher and is truly thriving in his new role. He leads Michigan with six sacks through seven games and is literally the highest-graded edge rusher in the country per Pro Football Focus. He has hurried opposing quarterbacks at least 20 times this season and consistently seems to be in the right place at the right time. He has a knack for making big plays and because of his motor and conditioning, rarely comes off the field. He’s doing it all for Michigan as a senior captain.

Michigan State rises in latest Coaches Poll

Payton Thorne, Jayden Reed and the play that saved the Spartans

No doubt about it, Kenneth Walker is the Heisman frontrunner

RB Blake Corum, No. 2

Corum is just a sophomore, but he has established himself as Michigan’s best back. He has carried the ball 116 times for 729 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games and also scored a touchdown through the air. He’s also a dynamic weapon as a kick returner. He hasn’t reached the end zone on a kickoff yet, but he does have an 80-yard return under his belt. He’s only 5-8, 200 pounds, but he’s rocked up, extremely quick and fast and has great vision. Week after week, he’s good for an explosive play. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team and has earned praise from Jim Harbaugh and his teammates all season long for his approach and success.

NB/S Daxton Hill, No. 30

Hill is doing a ton in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s new system. He’s primarily playing the nickel position but he’s also in the box a lot and does drop back into a deep safety position as well. He’s logged as many snaps as anyone on the defense and consistently shows up in the box scores with several tackles, pass breakups and even a sack here and there. Macdonald loves sending the speedy Hill on blitzes from the third level and he seems to have a knack for putting hits on the quarterback. Hill also leads the team with two interceptions including a crazy self-tip drill pick against Nebraska. Hill was tasked with covering Jayden Reed all game long last year — expect to see that again on Saturday.

Game Overview/Prediction:

I have gone back and forth in my mind about this game so many times. Neither Michigan nor Michigan State has beaten a really good team. In fact, the Spartans literally haven’t played a team with a .500 or better record. Additionally, both squads definitely have some question marks. For Michigan, it’s the passing game and the cornerbacks. For Michigan State, it’s the secondary and offensive line against Michigan’s dynamic defensive front. The Wolverines haven’t won on the road against a top-15 team in almost 20 years, but Jim Harbaugh is undefeated as a player and a coach in East Lansing. The Spartans don’t seem as talented as Michigan on paper, but they’re punching above their weight and winning in impressive fashion. Obviously it’s a huge rivalry, and the Spartans are confident after last year’s win in Ann Arbor. Throw in the fact that this year’s contest is in East Lansing and the confidence goes up even higher. Both teams can run the ball with absolute stud running backs and there’s a lot of speed and talent in the wide receiver rooms. When I look at everything top to bottom, I give Michigan State the edge at quarterback, in the passing game and as the home team.

Michigan 20, Michigan State 24

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SpartanNation

Spartan fans should root for Michigan in final 4 weeks

When you bleed Green, the colors of Maize and Blue probably make you nauseous. Yet, with No. 3 Michigan State's 37-33 win over No. 7 Michigan last Saturday, and what we learned about College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night, Spartan fans should be rooting for the Wolverines to win the remainder of their games.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State not taking Purdue lightly after big win

Michigan State is soaring high following last week’s win over rival Michigan. The Spartans were ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff committee’s Top 25 on Tuesday – the highest ranked team in the Big Ten Conference. At 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, all of Michigan State’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Purdue

Michigan State football announced their alternating captains for this week's matchup with Purdue. Junior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, senior safety Xavier Henderson and senior offensive tackle AJ Arcuri have earned the roles of captains this week. Henderson remains the only player to have been captain every game this season with...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
SpartanNation

Mega Recruiting Weekend Turns Into a Success

Last Saturday’s game was one for the ages as Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 in front of a crazy Spartan Stadium filled with fans, alumni, and of course recruits. A top ten matchup where major broadcasts from around the country such as ESPN College GameDay and FOX were in attendance it is a huge boost for the national brand and gets the attention of potential college recruits around the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Surviving a Slow Start & 3rd Down Struggles to Restate History

Before Kenneth Walker ran to the front of the Heisman Trophy race he ran right to the front of the Michigan State history books. Walker’s five-score day came from 197-yards off 23 tough carries. It included a 58-yard score, and three catches for 11-yards. No player in the history of the Michigan St.-Michigan game cemented his legacy quicker than Walker did today. If someone walking out of Spartan Stadium immediately began work on a temporary Walker statue, it would not be a surprise. Walker delivered it all in front of a national audience today against one of the better defenses around.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Mel Tucker is 2-0 vs. Jim Harbaugh, and has No. 5 Spartans in title hunt

When Mel Tucker was hired on Feb. 12, 2020, it was hard to know what to expect from Michigan State’s football program. Tucker had a rich coaching pedigree, mentored by the likes of Nick Saban, Jim Tressell, Jack Del Rio and Kirby Smart. Yet, he only had one year of head coaching experience under his belt – the 2019 season in which he led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 5-7 record.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Kenneth Walker III appears on CFP Top 25 rankings show

Michigan State was ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff committee rankings on Tuesday night. Making a guest appearance on ESPN's reveal show was Spartan tailback Kenneth Walker III, who has played his way into Heisman Trophy consideration. Walker was pleased to see where Michigan State landed in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
SpartanNation

Michigan State rises in latest Coaches Poll

After a thrilling 37-33 victory over rival Michigan, Michigan State is on the move again in the latest Amway Coaches Poll Top 25. The Spartans climbed another spot this week, moving up from No. 8 to No. 7 with their 8-0 start. Georgia remains No. 1 in the poll, followed...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans enter Top 5 in new AP Poll

After a huge 37-33 win over rival Michigan in East Lansing, Michigan State is on the rise again in the latest Associated Press' Top 25 poll. The Spartans are now the Big Ten's highest-ranked team, moving up three spots to No. 5, surpassing No. 6 Ohio State. The Wolverines fell...
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Three Up/Three Down: MSU out-toughs Michigan in all-time classic

After a week full of excitement and anticipation, the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan lived up to the hype...and then some. In a back-and-forth battle, in a game that Michigan often seemed one play away from a huge road victory, the Wolverines were denied by the sheer will of the Spartans. Michigan State sealed a hard-fought, 37-33 victory on a game-clinching interception by freshman Charles Brantley.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Don’t let Charles Brantley’s size fool you, the kid can play

In the week leading up to the Top 10 matchup between Michigan State and Michigan, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker noted that legends and legacies are made in this rivalry. True freshman cornerback Charles Brantley began writing his legacy at Michigan State with the game-sealing interception of Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara in the final seconds of the game.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spartans#Wolverines#Wolverinedigest
SpartanNation

Spartans prepare for Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan defense

Michigan State has faced its share of defensive challenges in 2021 – Miami brought NFL talent to the field in the Week 3 matchup. Nebraska and Indiana’s defenses featured good players and were well-coached. But Saturday’s matchup with the Michigan Wolverines and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald may off the...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

No doubt about it, Kenneth Walker is the Heisman frontrunner

EAST LANSING, Mich. – No Michigan State player has ever won the Heisman Trophy, but after rushing for five touchdowns and nearly 200 yards against hated rival Michigan, junior tailback Kenneth Walker III is the frontrunner for college football’s most prestigious individual award. Walker’s performance was the stuff of legend....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
SpartanNation

Must-see hype video released ahead of MSU-Michigan game

With the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan less than 24 hours away, anticipation for the biggest game of the season has reached a fever pitch. The hype and the excitement have been building all week long, and one Spartan fan captured the tone of it all beautifully in a recently released hype video.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans ready for Cade McNamara, Michigan offense

Michigan football’s offensive identity for most of the program’s history has been centered around controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football. That certainly hasn’t changed under the direction of head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it certainly rings true concerning the 2021 team. The Wolverines boast the top rushing...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Payton Thorne is a better QB than Cade McNamara

Throughout most of the history of the Michigan-Michigan State football series, the team that has been able to run the ball more effectively has been the biggest indicator in wins and losses. While both teams rushing attack will certainly be important come Saturday, the Spartans may have a big advantage...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State downs Ferris State in first exhibition

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball got its first taste of the 2021-22 season with a 92-58 victory over Ferris State in an exhibition on Wednesday. The Spartans were led by senior forward Gabe Brown with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the three-point line. Brown added 4 rebounds and a block.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
228
Followers
558
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

Comments / 0

Community Policy