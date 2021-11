Driven by pay TV unit Canal+ Group and advertising giant Havas, French media and telecommunications conglomerate Vivendi reported a 14.1 percent increase in its third-quarter revenue, or 10.3 percent when using constant currencies and focusing on the businesses that the company owns now. That brought revenue for the period to 2.48 billion euros ($2.89 billion). For the first three quarters of 2021, revenue increased 9.2 percent, or 8.5 percent at constant currencies and assets, to 6.87 billion euros ($8 billion). The results, unveiled on Thursday, didn’t include Universal Music Group anymore. Vivendi finished its spin-off of the home to the likes of...

