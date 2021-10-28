CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bottoms to Deliver Remarks to Graduates of Inaugural Set South PA Program

Media Advisory

Mayor Bottoms to Deliver Remarks to Graduates of Inaugural Set South PA Program

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will deliver remarks to the inaugural graduating class of the Set South PA Program today, Thursday October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The City of Atlanta and The Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment (AMOFE) in partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta present the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. This new workforce development initiative has been created to expand and diversify the local workforce in Atlanta.

The Set South Production Assistant (PA) Training Program is connecting underrepresented Atlantans to careers this fall. Through four weeks of training, the Set South PA Training Program, with curriculum and instruction from the Georgia Film Academy, has delivered set etiquette, standard practices, mock set experiences and much more.

Upon completion, AMOFE and The GFA will support students as they seek employment by providing alumni resources, mentorship and job placement.

WHO:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Jeffrey Stephakoff-Executive Director, Georgia Film Academy

Eric Oliver- Instructor - Set South Production Assistant Training Program

WHAT:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will deliver remarks to the inaugural graduating class of the Set South PA Program today, Thursday October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Media seeking to attend is requested to RSVP to mismith@atlantaga.gov

WHEN:

TODAY, Thursday, October 28, 2021

11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Junction 2800

2800 Campbellton Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

11:00 a.m.

###

