Tesla continues to make it abundantly clear that the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta systems require the driver to pay attention and be ready to take control at a moment's notice. Its new Safety Score attempts to weed people out who aren't driving in such a way that would help the beta program, or are making unsafe driving decisions in general. In addition to those measures, Tesla is kicking beta testers out of the program for "improper usage" of the technology.

