The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees is taking a stand after years of mistreatment within the entertainment industry. These employees do the work you never see. Whether it be working for long hours every week or completing outlandish tasks for their bosses, these workers have been mistreated and overlooked for as long as the entertainment industry has been around. Recently, these workers have fought for a three-year deal, which would give them better wages and improved working conditions throughout the industry. It is extremely important to stand with these workers during this time because, without them, your favorite movies and shows would not exist. It is time to look at them as human beings.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 13 DAYS AGO