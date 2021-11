Duran Duran and Tove Lo have teamed up for new single “Give It All Up.” The song appears on the band’s 15th album, Future Past, which arrives on Friday. Tove Lo’s pretty vocal runs intermingle with Simon Le Bon’s emotive delivery on the pulsating “Give It All Up.” “Anyway lover what you think I’m gonna do?/When it’s all over I give it all up for you giving up believing giving up completely for you,” they sing on the chorus. “Ooh yeah, I give it all up for you.” “It was such an honor for me to join these legends on this amazing...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO