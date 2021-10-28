CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC parent Yum Brands misses comparable sales estimates

Oct 28 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc missed estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, hit by weaker than anticipated demand for its fried chicken and pizzas as rising concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus kept consumers away from its restaurants.

Comparable sales in the third quarter jumped 5% for Yum Brands, which also owns the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains, missing the average estimate of a 6.5% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Taco Bell#Yum Brands Inc#The Pizza Hut
